KBBA defends club affiliations, announces events for Jan and Feb

KARACHI - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Secretary Zahid Malik has addressed recent claims published in Friday’s newspapers regarding the scrutiny committee’s statements. Responding to the scrutiny committee head’s remarks, Malik clarified that the clubs participating in the Karachi elections are affiliated with the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) and have been granted voting rights by the PBBF. “These elections are entirely legal, and we urge patience. The two individuals who expressed detachment from the election process will eventually recognize its legality,” said Zahid Malik and added: “KBBA awaits any legal action against us. We believe in divine justice. Our affiliated clubs stand firmly with KBBA.” Zahid Malik also revealed the KBBA’s basketball activities in January and February. “The 5th Inverex Trophy Tournament will take place from Jan 6 to 13. A one-day girls’ basketball tournament, commemorating Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, will be held on Jan 11. Ongoing winter coaching camps for boys and girls will conclude on Jan 5, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. In the second week of Feb, KBBA will organise an inter-city tournament featuring teams from Mirpurkhas, Karachi, and Hyderabad, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.”