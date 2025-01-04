Saturday, January 04, 2025
KP CM seeks report on firing incident in Bagan

Web Desk
6:00 PM | January 04, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday demanded a detailed report from senior officials regarding the firing incident on a government convoy in the Bagan area of Kurram.

Condemning the attack, the chief minister assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

He attributed the incident to elements opposed to peace in the region, stating, “The peace agreement reflects the peaceful nature of Kurram’s people.”

Gandapur emphasized that the unfortunate event would not hinder the government and local elders’ efforts to restore and maintain peace in Kurram.

