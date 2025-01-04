Saturday, January 04, 2025
KP govt completes Raghagan Dam

APP
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Focal Person to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi, has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another remarkable success with the completion of the Raghagan Dam in Bajaur district.

The project, in line with the government’s people-centric and non-discriminatory vision, is set to revolutionize agriculture and the local economy.

The dam, which features an 11-kilometer-long canal system, will irrigate 4,616 acres of barren land, significantly boosting agricultural production.

In addition to enhancing agricultural output, the dam will also protect low-lying areas and populations from floods while improving groundwater reserves.

This initiative is not just a solution to agricultural and water issues but also a catalyst for the economic revitalization of Bajaur district.

Efforts to promote the dam’s site as a tourist destination are expected to bring substantial economic growth to the region.

With the successful operation of the Raghagan Dam, the project will play a crucial role in fostering overall development in Bajaur, contributing to both agricultural progress and local economic prosperity. “Progress is the right of every individual,” he added.

APP

