Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lesco inquiry clears Punjab social welfare minister of power theft allegations

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A handout issued by the Punjab government Friday claimed that according to the investigation report by LESCO, no evidence of electricity theft has been found against Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt.  

“The truth has been unveiled regarding the baseless allegations aired by a private TV channel against Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt”, said the handout citing a report by the special inquiry committee formed under the directives of LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider.

The committee  conducted a thorough investigation and the findings revealed that all electricity meters at Sohail Shaukat Butt’s residence are legally installed, and a 20-kilowatt solar panel is also in use. The handout also quoted LESCOS’s spokesperson which has confirmed that the news broadcasted by the private channel was unfounded and contrary to the facts. Meanwhile, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt has stated that he reserves the right to take legal action against the responsible reporter.

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025