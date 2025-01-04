Lesco inquiry clears Punjab social welfare minister of power theft allegations

LAHORE - A handout issued by the Punjab government Friday claimed that according to the investigation report by LESCO, no evidence of electricity theft has been found against Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt.

“The truth has been unveiled regarding the baseless allegations aired by a private TV channel against Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt”, said the handout citing a report by the special inquiry committee formed under the directives of LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider.

The committee conducted a thorough investigation and the findings revealed that all electricity meters at Sohail Shaukat Butt’s residence are legally installed, and a 20-kilowatt solar panel is also in use. The handout also quoted LESCOS’s spokesperson which has confirmed that the news broadcasted by the private channel was unfounded and contrary to the facts. Meanwhile, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt has stated that he reserves the right to take legal action against the responsible reporter.