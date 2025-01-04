Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man killed by robbers in Bhens Colony

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   A citizen was killed during a robbery in Karachi’s Bhens Colony area on Friday as the street crimes continue in the new year. According to police, the victim, identified as Athar, was shot in the chest by robbers when he resisted their attempt to rob him. The incident occurred when Athar and his brother-in-law were riding a motorcycle. The robbers attempted to stop them, but when they found nothing valuable, they shot Athar and fled the scene. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. In another incident, a 55-year-old man, Amin, was injured in a robbery resistance incident in Nazimabad No. 3. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025