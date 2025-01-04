Saturday, January 04, 2025
Mayor Sukkur expresses condolences over death of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari’s Wife

STAFF REPORT
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. Arslan extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. He also prayed for the family to find courage to bear this irreparable loss, and for the deceased to attain higher ranks in Janat-ul- Firdous.

STAFF REPORT

