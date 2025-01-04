MBBMU hosts inauguration ceremony of HEC National Outreach Program

SUKKUR - Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) hosted the inauguration ceremony of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty Training. The event took place at the Video Conference Hall of Chandka Medical College, a constituent college of SMBBMU, said a release issued here on Friday. Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof. Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Principal of CMC, Prof. Mehmood ul Hassan, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University; and Mr. Sohail Raza Mangi, Assistant Director of Quality Assurance at the National Academy of Higher Education. In her inaugural address, Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah emphasized the importance of faculty development in achieving academic excellence. She highlighted the program’s unique features, stating that it will enrich the professional skills of participating faculty members and contribute to advancements in the health and education sectors.