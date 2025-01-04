Medical Edu Block opened at DHQ Hospital Kohat

Peshawar - The Khyber Medical University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, inaugurated the Postgraduate Medical Education Block at Divisional Headquarters Hospital, Kohat, on Friday.

During the event, the KMU VC and other guests toured various key hospital facilities. They visited the state-of-the-art ICU, including the newly installed oxygen plant, and appreciated its role in improving patient care. Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor reviewed designated areas for upcoming CT scan and MRI facilities, expressing his commitment to their swift implementation, which would significantly enhance diagnostic services in the region.

In his address, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq announced a grant of Rs5 million for the improvement of the hospital’s operating theatre. This contribution aims to upgrade surgical services to meet international standards, benefiting both healthcare providers and patients.

It is worth mentioning that the newly-inaugurated Postgraduate Medical Education Block will house several essential facilities, including consultant radiologists’ offices, an ICU, the oxygen plant, offices for the Medical Superintendent, a library, an auditorium, and offices for the Associate Dean.

In her concluding remarks, Prof Dr Musarrat Jabeen thanked all the distinguished guests and participants. She emphasized that this project would not only elevate the quality of medical education and training but also improve patient care, representing a transformative step for the region’s healthcare system.