Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Microsoft to spend $80 billion on AI data centers in fiscal 2025

Microsoft to spend $80 billion on AI data centers in fiscal 2025
Anadolu
2:28 PM | January 04, 2025
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Microsoft plans to spend nearly $100 billion on AI-enabled data centers in fiscal 2025, the company said Friday.

"In FY 2025, Microsoft is on track to invest approximately $80 billion to build out AI-enabled datacenters to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world," Vice Chair and President Brad Smith wrote in a blog post.

Stressing that AI promises to drive innovation and boost productivity in every sector of the economy, Smith said the US is poised to stand at the forefront of the technology wave, especially if it doubles down on its strengths and effectively partners internationally.

"Today, the United States leads the global AI race thanks to the investment of private capital and innovations by American companies of all sizes, from dynamic start-ups to well-established enterprises," he said. "At Microsoft, we’ve seen this firsthand through our partnership with OpenAI, from rising firms such as Anthropic and xAI, and our own AI-enabled software platforms and applications."

Air chief emphasizes constant vigilance against global challenges

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025