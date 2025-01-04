Ministry of IT, Chinese company launch IT Training Portal

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima has said the IT training programme agreed upon with Chinese company Huawei has begun.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with Huawei, on Friday launched the ICT Training Portal to enhance IT skills among youth. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, while addressing the launching ceremony, said that the portal is expected to play a pivotal role in nurturing a digitally competent workforce, contributing to Pakistan’s progress in the global IT sector. She said that under the program, seventeen thousand students from various educational institutions have already been trained.

She said that the Chinese company will provide training to three hundred thousand Pakistani youth. She said the government is prioritizing IT training for young people to harness their potential and boost the country’s exports. She further explained that young men and women interested in receiving training can apply through this portal, where they will have access to free online training. “The main objective of this program is to impart training to our youth, making them eligible for jobs and enabling them to contribute to the country’s development,” she added.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that over 150 million young people in Pakistan are under the age of 30, highlighting the critical role of skilled youth in strengthening the country’s economy. “To bolster the economy, it is essential to equip our young population with the necessary training and skills,” she said. She underlined the importance of empowering youth through education and vocational programs to unlock their potential and drive national progress. “Utilizing information technology is of paramount importance in the modern age,” Shaza Fatima said. She highlighted that, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, efforts are underway to provide young individuals with advanced IT training.

The minister announced the establishment of a National IT Skills Committee, which includes representatives from all IT boards and provincial IT ministries, under the prime minister’s directives. She also appreciated Huawei’s contributions to skill development and governance. She mentioned the Safe City Project in Punjab and expressed hope for similar collaboration in the Smart Islamabad initiative and other IT projects. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO Huawei Technologies Pakistan, said: “By investing in the future of our youth, we are paving the way for a skilled workforce that will drive Pakistan’s economic growth and technological advancement”. He said, “This program is a testament to our commitment to fostering digital literacy and preparing our youth for the challenges of the modern digital landscape.