Mohsin Naqvi calls Kurram attack a conspiracy to undermine peace agreement

Federal Interior Minister has labeled the firing incident in Kurram’s Bagan area a preplanned conspiracy aimed at sabotaging the recently signed peace agreement in the region.

In a meeting with Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Wali Khan, the two leaders discussed the nation’s security, focusing on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ongoing challenges in Kurram.

Both leaders condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and others injured in the incident. Naqvi reassured that anti-state elements behind the attack failed in their efforts to disrupt peace.

The Interior Minister confirmed that DC Mehsud was airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar for advanced medical care and thanked the Grand Jirga elders and security forces for their role in restoring stability.

He emphasized the long-term importance of the peace agreement in ensuring safety and security for Kurram residents. Naqvi also highlighted recent decisions by the apex committee in Peshawar, which are being implemented to pave the way for lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The firing incident came days after warring tribes in Kurram reached a peace agreement, with violence flaring up again on Saturday.