Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mohsin Naqvi calls Kurram attack a conspiracy to undermine peace agreement

Mohsin Naqvi calls Kurram attack a conspiracy to undermine peace agreement
Web Desk
7:29 PM | January 04, 2025
National

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has labeled the firing incident in Kurram’s Bagan area a preplanned conspiracy aimed at sabotaging the recently signed peace agreement in the region.

In a meeting with Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Wali Khan, the two leaders discussed the nation’s security, focusing on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ongoing challenges in Kurram.

Both leaders condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and others injured in the incident. Naqvi reassured that anti-state elements behind the attack failed in their efforts to disrupt peace.

The Interior Minister confirmed that DC Mehsud was airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar for advanced medical care and thanked the Grand Jirga elders and security forces for their role in restoring stability.

He emphasized the long-term importance of the peace agreement in ensuring safety and security for Kurram residents. Naqvi also highlighted recent decisions by the apex committee in Peshawar, which are being implemented to pave the way for lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azma Bukhari criticizes KP governance amid Kurram violence

The firing incident came days after warring tribes in Kurram reached a peace agreement, with violence flaring up again on Saturday.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025