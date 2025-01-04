Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Muzaffargarh Police set up ‘Jhuggi School’ to educate, support underprivileged children

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  In a remarkable initiative by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, a “Jhuggi School” has been set up in a slum area to provide education and basic necessities to underprivileged children. According to a police spokesperson, the initiative aims to equip children with both modern education and fundamental Islamic teachings while keeping them away from the path of crime. During a recent visit to the school, SHO City Muzaffargarh, Iftikhar Ali Malkani, distributed new shoes among the children. He was accompanied by Incharge Tahafuz Markiz Assistant Sub-Inspector Abid Rehan and the school teacher Nargis Fatima. According to the police spokesperson, the Jhuggi School goes beyond providing education by addressing the basic needs of the children. Moral lessons and life skills are imparted to foster a positive outlook among the students. SHO Iftikhar Malkani lauded the efforts of DPO Syed Husnain Haider, stating, “The establishment of the Jhuggi School was an exemplary step, ensuring that these children gain valuable education, moral grounding and protection from potential involvement in crime. This reflects the broader role of Muzaffargarh Police in not only maintaining law and order but also improving the quality of life for the community.”

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025