Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Muzammil, Aqeel reach 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah National Tennis semis

Muzammil, Aqeel reach 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah National Tennis semis
Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Muzammil Murtaza, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Yousaf Khalil reached the semifinals of the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Muzammil Murtaza showcased his dominance by defeating Barkatullah 7-5, 6-2. Aqeel Khan maintained his impressive form with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shahzad Khan. Muhammad Shoaib outclassed Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-3, while Yousaf Khalil overcame a spirited challenge from Muhammad Abid, securing a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win. The ladies’ singles quarterfinals witnessed commanding performances as Noor Malik routed Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-0. Amna Ali Qayum breezed past Labika Durab 6-0, 6-1, while Soha Ali defeated Mahrukh Sajid 6-0, 6-3. Meheq Khokhar staged a remarkable comeback to beat Zunaisha Noor 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. In the men’s doubles semifinals, the pair of Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil overcame Abdullah Adnan and Heera Ashiq in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(5) while Muhammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza defeated Abubakar Talha and Muhammad Abid 7-6(5), 6-2 to secure their spot in the final. The boys’ U18 semifinals featured dominant victories as Bilal Asim triumphed over Muhammad Yahya 6-3, 6-1, and Abubakar Talha edged past Hamza Roman 7-5, 6-4. In the boys’ U14 quarterfinals, Ruhab Faisal defeated Waqas Janas 4-1, 5-3, while Hassan Usmani blanked Zohaib Amjad 4-0, 4-0. Muhammad Shayan Afridi registered a 4-2, 4-1 win against Razik Sultan, and Muhammad Junaid fought back to beat Ismail Aftab 1-4, 5-4(3). The boys’ U12 quarterfinals saw Rashid Ali overcome Zayad Zaman in a gripping encounter 4-1, 3-5, 4-1. Shayan Afridi breezed past Majid Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-1, while Muhammad Ayan defeated Muhammad Muaz 5-4(5), 4-2.

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025