Muzammil, Aqeel reach 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah National Tennis semis

LAHORE - Muzammil Murtaza, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Yousaf Khalil reached the semifinals of the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Muzammil Murtaza showcased his dominance by defeating Barkatullah 7-5, 6-2. Aqeel Khan maintained his impressive form with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shahzad Khan. Muhammad Shoaib outclassed Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-3, while Yousaf Khalil overcame a spirited challenge from Muhammad Abid, securing a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win. The ladies’ singles quarterfinals witnessed commanding performances as Noor Malik routed Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-0. Amna Ali Qayum breezed past Labika Durab 6-0, 6-1, while Soha Ali defeated Mahrukh Sajid 6-0, 6-3. Meheq Khokhar staged a remarkable comeback to beat Zunaisha Noor 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. In the men’s doubles semifinals, the pair of Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil overcame Abdullah Adnan and Heera Ashiq in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(5) while Muhammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza defeated Abubakar Talha and Muhammad Abid 7-6(5), 6-2 to secure their spot in the final. The boys’ U18 semifinals featured dominant victories as Bilal Asim triumphed over Muhammad Yahya 6-3, 6-1, and Abubakar Talha edged past Hamza Roman 7-5, 6-4. In the boys’ U14 quarterfinals, Ruhab Faisal defeated Waqas Janas 4-1, 5-3, while Hassan Usmani blanked Zohaib Amjad 4-0, 4-0. Muhammad Shayan Afridi registered a 4-2, 4-1 win against Razik Sultan, and Muhammad Junaid fought back to beat Ismail Aftab 1-4, 5-4(3). The boys’ U12 quarterfinals saw Rashid Ali overcome Zayad Zaman in a gripping encounter 4-1, 3-5, 4-1. Shayan Afridi breezed past Majid Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-1, while Muhammad Ayan defeated Muhammad Muaz 5-4(5), 4-2.