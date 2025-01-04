Neelam Muneer ties knot in intimate Dubai ceremony

Renowned actress has officially entered a new chapter of her life, sharing glimpses from her intimate Nikah ceremony with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil Mom Ka Diya star posted stunning wedding photos in collaboration with photographer Abdul Samad Zia. Captured in Dubai with the iconic Burj Khalifa as the backdrop, the images radiate happiness as Neelam introduced her husband, though she kept his identity undisclosed.

Neelam dazzled in an exquisite white bridal ensemble by Baroque, adorned with intricate embellishments, complemented by heavy jewelry and flawless makeup. Her husband donned a traditional Arab outfit, adding a touch of cultural elegance to the ceremony.

The photographer captioned the post, “With this New Year, starting a 'new chapter' of their life, remember them in your prayers!”

Just a day before the Nikah, Neelam shared moments from her intimate Mayoun ceremony, expressing excitement for her wedding festivities. Speculation had swirled last month about her plans to wed in the UAE in January, which has now become a reality.