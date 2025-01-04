New downtown of Islamabad comes to life with a historic celebration at IMARAT Downtown

ISLAMABAD - IMARAT Downtown celebrated this new year’s eve with the largest fireworks display the country has ever witnessed. The grand event also marked the unveiling of 10 iconic brands, including Monal, Imtiaz, Khaadi, and others, signaling the beginning of Islamabad’s vibrant new central business district. Visitors from across the twin cities gathered along the 1200-foot-wide Islamabad Expressway to witness the festivities.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, shared his vision during the event: “Our vision is to build world-class developments that not only bring international standards to Pakistan but also celebrate the essence of our nation. IMARAT Downtown stands as a symbol of progress, fostering opportunities for businesses, creating thriving communities, and providing a space for people to live, work, and celebrate life. As we light up the skies with the largest fireworks display, we honor Pakistan’s spirit by creating one of the greenest, most advanced developments in the country—a true celebration of our people and their potential.” As part of the Celebrating Pakistan initiative, IMARAT Downtown’s New Year’s Eve event was more than just a celebration—it highlighted the vision behind the development. This landmark project is set to generate over 10,000 new jobs, foster 1,000+ businesses, and serve more than 15,000 clients, all while shaping Pakistan’s greenest and most advanced downtown.

The festivities included a vibrant Monal Food Fest, bringing together the community with a delightful array of flavors. Guests enjoyed energetic Dino Dance performances by Dino Valley and The Amazing Show by M1 Traxx, adding excitement and entertainment to the occasion. These experiences reflected IMARAT Downtown’s vision of creating a vibrant, inclusive space where people can celebrate, connect, and enjoy world-class events in the heart of Pakistan. With the New Year’s Eve celebration and the unveiling of such crowd-pulling brands, the event set the tone for 2025, when IMARAT Downtown is expected to be fully operational, establishing a thriving hub for the people of Islamabad and beyond. It was a celebration that honored not just the start of a new year but also a new chapter for Islamabad, with promises of growth, opportunity, and progress.