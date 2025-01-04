No leniency should be granted to PTI rioters: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Amid reports that some persons involved in May 9 incidents have been released, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Friday said that no leniency should be shown to the PTI rioters.

Addressing a press conference here, Azma Bokhari also expressed deep sympathy for the children who became part of the chaos and ruined their lives. She stated that those who were released from jail and are now preparing to repeat May 9-like incidents should not be pardoned under any circumstances. She emphasized that relief would be denied to them in the future.

“I sympathize with the children who fall victim to PTI’s false propaganda. The parents of these children are pleading while they are ready to repeat the chaos of May 9. Rioters are roaming around, and no leniency should be shown to the rioters”, she observed. The information minister alleged that the PTI members are experts at lying. “They are habitual of speaking lies without any shame. Their only way to go viral is through lies.”

She also criticized Imran Khan, stating, “While sitting in jail, Imran Khan is spreading rumours. Jails in KP are breaking down, and no one is willing to go there.”

Talking about performance of the Punjab government in the last eight months, the information minister mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is providing solar systems to 100,000 people in Punjab with an investment of 10 billion rupees, and the full calculation for this project has been completed. Consumers whose meters are faulty or who are involved in electricity theft are not eligible for this scheme. Defaulters are also excluded from this scheme.

“Our government has not just complained about inflation but has actively reduced it,” she said. “Inflation has now dropped to 4 percent.” She credited Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for their significant roles in this regard. “Our leadership has the word ‘merit’ in its dictionary,” she added. She made these comments during a press conference at DGPR. She mentioned that the Chief Minister of Punjab would launch a new program every week, and things are being provided without copying other provinces. The Punjab government is also moving towards solarizing 8,000 electricity-operated tube wells, for which a budget of 2.5 billion rupees has been allocated. Furthermore, she highlighted that excellent progress is being made in shrimp farming. In Muzaffargarh, a 100-acre farm has been established, and it is capable of producing shrimp twice a year. They have already produced 120 metric tons of shrimp and exported it to various countries.

She concluded by mentioning that a large department has been established to control the prices of essential items in Punjab. “In Punjab, any increase in the prices of food items is unacceptable,”.