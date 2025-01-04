Normalised Bullies

Kids have the chance to grow, enjoy themselves, and meet new friends throughout each school year. While for some, every year contributes to the pleasant memories and experiences of the preceding one, for others each day descends into a terrifying nightmare. The reason why they struggle to get themselves out of bed and to school is because of the pervasive and unrelenting culture of bullying and body shaming.

The mental health and general wellness of adolescents and children can be negatively impacted by bullying and body shaming. They go through periods of worry, depression, and low self-esteem, which gradually take over their lives. Students who are both targets of bullying and engage in bullying behaviour are at greater risk for both mental health and behaviour problems than students who only bully or are only bullied.

Children who have been the victims of bullying experience greater levels of psychological health issues, worse psychological outcomes, and worse social status. It can also put a young person at higher risk for depression, anxiety and lower academic achievement. Bullying can lead to emotional distress and self-harm, and in many cases has apparently led to suicide. In Pakistan, suicide is still an ongoing problem, taking many lives annually. Experts conclude that the true dimensions of the issue could have been underreported, albeit with differing estimates.

Not thus far, an incident of bullying which took place in a private school in Lahore in January 2023 – the video of the incident surfaced on social media in which a girl was subjected to the target of cruel verbal and physical bullying from her classmates. An obvious social degeneration in our culture is demonstrated by the fact that the abusers were filming the entire incident with no sign of sorrow or remorse on their faces and no one attempted to assist or aid the poor girl. About 40 minutes into the attack, the young girl had to be taken to the hospital. It is reported that instead of any sympathy, the threats were received from the parents of the accused girls, according to the victim’s father, even while his daughter was in the hospital.

Following this incident another video of a young boy, who was being ridiculed for speaking Urdu in one of the private schools in Karachi, also went viral. The father of the boy stated that because his son spoke Urdu in class, other students made fun of him and spat in his face. He mentioned he tried to talk to the school administration about the problem, but he never heard back. The incident, according to the victim’s father, had a significant negative influence on his son’s self-esteem, which prompted the decision to withdraw him from school.

There are several contributing factors, including the bullies’ emotional insecurity and possibly mental health issues, parental neglect or family socialisation that fosters deviance, a lack of administrative oversight in schools, and peer and personality traits related to taking charge, getting noticed, and asserting power.

Nevertheless, schools that are supposed to be keeping a check and watching over the activities of students – time to time and implementing the preventive measures to halt bullying that is more likely to happen within school premises; simply get away with casual statements if or when questioned. To maintain the reputation, the schools tend to issue statements that talk rather more of the excellence and compassionate culture they have been following but never any sort of a detail that one could fully conclude from What actions were taken against those who were bullying? what exactly happened before the incidents happened; it’s only about time when such incidents come to light and grab people’s attention.

Most people want to think that their child won’t be bullied, which is why bullying is such a sensitive topic. Though, one might not realise it, bullying occurs frequently. In our society, In the recent decade, the threat of bullying has assumed a horrific form. It can happen to anybody, anyplace. If not on school grounds, it can take place elsewhere. In general, bullying is a common type of social experience that children refer to as “getting picked on.” Most bullying, including being insulted, threatened or excluded from activities, still happens in person. Among students who reported being bullied, said they were targeted in a classroom or were victimised in a hallway or stairwell. Students reported being bullied in more than one location.

Bullying may likely happen to those with different social situations – where kids may struggle with making friends and get along well with a certain group of people. Students who are ostracised; socially rejected for particular reasons, not just suffer emotionally but academically too. Kids growing into adulthood feeling worthless, shunned, or less valued than others are where mental health issues begin. Students who are indifferent, with special needs, learning abilities are subjected to bullies and are affected disproportionately.

Are schools deciding where to focus their anti-bullying initiatives and campaigns, if at all?

Mental health issues are on a rise, globally and when it comes to Pakistan – a developing country that faces violence, economic and political instability since it came into being, needless to mention the recently occurred climate crisis; smog and still existing aftermaths of pandemic i.e., COVID-19 had taken a toll on the mental health of people here. Maintaining that, talking about mental health issues in Pakistan has always been a taboo, a luxury, or something not to be talked about nor disclosed. Carrying this societal stigma that deters people from seeking professional help. Such issues are associated with the “Supernatural forces” and it’s postulated that this must be dealt with the help of some religious healers. There is very limited educational awareness about mental health with minimal access to mental health professionals. Bullying is a highly consequential yet invisible issue. The parents tend to neglect and defy to accept the reality of bullies.

Bullying in children, however, is a multifaceted problem that arises from social, physical, institutional, and cultural circumstances, as well as the unique traits of the kids who bully and victimise others. Additionally, parents should also play a role in shaping a child’s behaviour, not only the school. According to several experts, bullying occurs in groups, thus rather than focusing on specific bullies or victims, solutions should target peer groups as a whole.

We often tend to overlook the factors that essentially contribute to the cause of bullying. Bullies may choose their victims based on particular risk characteristics, despite the fact that bullying has many different root causes. Children who are different from their peers, who are weaker (than bullies), who are socially isolated, less popular, and have fewer friends, or who may have underlying sentiments of personal inadequacy.

Since bullying is such a complex issue, there is no immediate fix to stop or address it. In order to develop and implement interventions, it is essential to understand the problems that are specific to the individual and the situation. Schools must decide to use family therapy alongside parents or in-house therapy. In front of peers, parents, and management, we get into the key components of an intervention that would address this issue.

A school-based intervention may also involve altering the classroom environment, promoting awareness through hands-on activities, occasionally increasing parent and peer involvement, building straightforward rules against bullying that include consequences, better monitoring, and providing assistance and safety to those who are bullied, are all possible components of a school-based intervention.

Aima Khan

The writer is an educationist and a freelance journalist. Twitter: @aimaimrankhan