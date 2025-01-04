Saturday, January 04, 2025
Omar Ayub calls for immediate release of Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

NEWS WIRE
January 04, 2025
ABBOTTABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub on Friday called for immediate release of party founder Imran Khan, other leaders and workers from jail. He told media that his party’s stance on negotiations with the government is evident as it has conveyed its demands regarding release of PTI leaders and judicial probe into May 9 and November 26 incidents. He stressed that party leaders should be given access to Imran Khan, who has been detained in Adiala Jail for months. He said the PTI founder has been unlawfully detained in baseless cases. He emphasized that ucertainty will continue to prevail in the country until the supremacy of the constitution and law is established. “Imran Khan advocates for the supremacy of the constitution and law,” he added. Ayub also hit out at the government’s claims regarding progress in the country, saying gas and electricity outages are occurring during the winter season.

