Operation against power thieves underway in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFAR GARH - Superintending Engineer Mapco Circle Muzaffargarh Engineer Rajesh Kumar Rathi has said that under the direction of Chief Executive Officer Mapco Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, the law enforcement agencies are taking action against electricity thieves and Mapco defaulters in Mapco Circle Muzaffargarh. The operation is going on at a fast pace.

Under the supervision of Superintending Engineer Mapco Circle Muzaffargarh Engineer Rajesh Kumar Rathi and Deputy Superintendent Ranger Saber Hussain, teams of Mapco Circle Muzaffargarh, Rangers, along with a heavy contingent of police, Mapco Sub Division, Mapco Sub Division, conducted a successful operation against electricity thieves in different areas of Kuram Dad Qureshi.

The force attached to Discosport Unit (DSU) along with the teams of circle Muzaffargarh caught 22 consumers in one day in different areas of Mapcosub division Karamdad Qureshi stealing electricity by tampering with direct coil system, meter and installing bogus meters. Electricity thieves were caught stealing electricity during the operation in different areas of Mapco sub-division Karamdad Qureshi. In the areas of Basti Betwala, Basti Khalifa, Basti Ali Daha, Basti Sharkwala, Basti Hasanwala, etc. Electricity thieves caught stealing electricity. Deputy Director Technical Mapco Circle Muzaffargarh Engineer Furqan Zakaria participated in the operation along with his team. Axin Mapco Division Muzaffargarh Engineer Tafseer Abbas Jhitial, SD OMPCO Sub Division Karam Dad Qureshi Shah Dinwaz Chishti, SD OMPCO Sub Division First, Second and Khanpur Bagasher Akram Khan Gopang, Azam Sarani, Mohammad Rashid. TeamsParticipated in the operation. In the presence of Rangers and other forces, the staff of Mapco Sub Division Karmad Qureshi also removed the wires and meters used in electricity theft. FIR prosecutors also for they have been sent to the respective police stations. The superintending engineer has said that electricity thieves are not only enemies of the country and the nation but also of MAPCO consumers. Let’s hold these national criminals accountable and the consumers should fully cooperate with the special teams and task forces formed by MAPCO Circle Muzaffargarh so that they National criminals can be held accountable.