Over 31,000 traffic violators penalized in December

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 31,000 motorists for traffic violations during the last 10 days of December 2024.

Moreover, 6,584 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded at different police stations for serious violations.

ITP is continuously conducting a vigorous crackdown against traffic law violators in the federal capital and special checkpoints have been established to prevent traffic violations, according to a statement issued by the traffic police.

The police continue its crackdown against illegal parking, including parking in no-parking zones and on footpaths, it added.

For this purpose, special teams have conducted operations around shopping malls, markets, commercial centers and on major roads across the capital, taking action against over 121,000 drivers during 2024, and impounding several vehicles at different police stations.

Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk issued special directions to all zonal deputy superintendents, directing them to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws to reduce violations and to take stern action against elements that obstruct traffic flow.

He further emphasized that citizens must comply with traffic laws, as adherence to these laws guarantees a safer life. Citizens are encouraged to report any illegal activities by dialing “Pucar” 15 or using the “ICT 15” app.