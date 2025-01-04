Pakistan issues visas to 94 Indian Pilgrims for visiting Shadani Darbar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from January 5th to 15th. On the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He further stated that Pakistan remains committed to preserving scared religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims. The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.