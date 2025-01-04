Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan issues visas to 94 Indian Pilgrims for visiting Shadani Darbar

Pakistan issues visas to 94 Indian Pilgrims for visiting Shadani Darbar
NEWS WIRE
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from January 5th to 15th. On the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He further stated that Pakistan remains committed to preserving scared religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims. The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025