Pakistan’s Threat Perceptions

US Principal Deputy National Advisor Jon Finer claimed at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace that nuclear Pakistan’s long range ballistic missile program (LRBMP) was acquiring dimensions which could bring regions outside South Asia (actually India’s Nicobar and Andaman Islands) and even continental USA within its range. This was a rather ludicrous, totally unsubstantiated accusation. Could “outside South Asia” be interpreted as US’ vital interests in the larger Greater Middle East Region (GMER)-South Asia Complex as well? There is a direct, sane, well-considered relationship between Pakistan’s military capacities, capabilities and its intent. Period. Its military-nuclear-missile program is declared, poised and primed as India-specific and is designed to cover all potential operational hypotheses between the two longtime antagonists. It aims to establish and maintain a vital, full spectrum strategic balance in South Asia and critically deter aggression!

The US somehow feels that Pakistan’s LRBMP would be inimical to its vital national interests in the larger GMER-South Asia Complex. It needs to be more realistic in its approach and not deliberately (mis)interpret this declared Pakistani capability to suit its own geopolitical objectives in the region-at-large. Nevertheless, the US Government has sanctioned four more Pakistani companies (the total now reportedly comes to a whopping 160) including the National Development Complex for enabling and furthering the LRBMP. The rationale given was that it was consistent (?) with global and US’ non-proliferation regimes and that US technology and economic aid could not be used to augment this capacity. US’ amazing sense of morality and self-righteousness continues to be selective in tone, nature, context and conduct.

Nevertheless, Jon Finer’s statement begs some very pertinent, basic questions; why on earth would Pakistan ever want to target the continental US assuming it has the said capability? Under what geopolitical or geostrategic compulsions would it even consider such a rash, self-defeating, self-destructive course of action? Is this a deliberate attempt by the US to convert a more than willing ally into a potential enemy and target? Why? Is this a well thought out deep, pre-emptive, strategic manoeuvre by the US that portends future developments in Pakistan’s immediate East and West? Are new battlelines being chalked out? It was further asserted that Pakistan could possibly join the list of countries which have continental USA within their missile ranges like Russia, China and North Korea. Clubbing Pakistan with known US adversaries is a new albeit very serious development. Has Pakistan already been cast in an adverse, antagonistic avatar? Or is it a warning shot to obviate certain ostensible geopolitical-geostrategic alignments in the region and developments along the Mekran Coast, too? Is Pakistan being conditioned to accept certain unpalatable geopolitical-geostrategic options, at a given time? Curiously, or rather not so curiously, India which is developing Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), hypersonic missile and Multiple Independently-Targeted Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV) capabilities, does not make the list. The timing of this statement and sanctions regime again is very noteworthy. It comes immediately after the collapse of Syria and the US-led huddle of Arabs and Europeans on the future of Syria and its place on the emerging geopolitical plane in the GMER, particularly vis-a-vis Israel and Iran. Consistent with US General Wesley Clark’s claim is Iran, the lone survivor on his list, now in the crosshairs of the main powers/players in the Middle East? Is Armageddon then on the prowl again? Ominously, will it threaten to eventually creep further East of Iran as well, as one has been emphasizing repeatedly? (Changing Paradigms in the ME, by this scribe, The Nation, 20 & 21 December 2024).

The potential for a clash of vital interests between the US and Pakistan exists. There can be two very critical hypotheses. One, the US is aware of the strategic dilemma that India faces from a potential two-front war against Pakistan and China. It can barely cope with Pakistan alone, much less China or both in tandem. This is further compounded by a very weak, destabilized inner front in IIOJ&KR. A denuclearized, defanged Pakistan would perhaps allow India to single-mindedly pursue US interests against China - and simultaneously meet its own vital national interests vis-a-vis Pakistan too. Two, Iran could possibly be the next to face the brunt of US-led West’s and Israel’s unified policies in the GMER. It could be on the list of destroyed and devastated states, right after Syria. However, if the hypothesis to neutralize Iran is to be played out then the aim would be to first cripple its economy even further through more excruciating, multidimensional sanctions; if possible, seek a regime change or failing which cause severe internal chaos, turmoil and socio-political upheaval; ensure that its nuclear program and ambitions are swiftly scuttled; weaken its partnerships with Russia and China; isolate it further within the South-Central Asian Region (SCAR)-GMER; encircle/envelop it and then attempt to defeat it in detail. This threatens to bring hostile, aggressive, inimical, external forces right onto Pakistan’s western border. A destabilized, neutralized Iran thus goes against Pakistan’s national security interests and not least because of the volatile terrorism situation in Balochistan. This raises the prospects of the Abraham Accords being pursued even more aggressively by the incoming US Administration, too. A reinvigorated push will aim to bring the Gulf Arabs and Israel on one page, further widening the chasm between them and Iran. Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other regional players could probably be asked to assist or be forced into neutral corners. Could Pakistan be coerced diplomatically, economically even militarily to make its ground and/or air spaces available for this purpose?

Pakistan’s threat perceptions thus appear seriously aggravated. They must be continuously revisited, revised, updated. As a vital national interest, its military-nuclear-missile potential must therefore continue to evolve directly proportional to its threat perceptions!

(To be continued)

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.