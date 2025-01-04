Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up match against West Indies

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member Pakistan Shaheens squad to face the touring West Indies Test side in a three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad starting from Friday (January 10). Test batter Imam-ul-Haq is set to lead the Shaheens side while Musa Khan, who bagged 38 wickets in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season, has also been called up.West Indies Test squad will arrive in Islamabad on Monday, January 6 while Pakistan Shaheens squad will assemble on the same day. Shaheens will begin their training at the Islamabad Club on January 7 while West Indies will undergo two training sessions on January 8 and 9. The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies is set to begin from January 17 in Multan as both the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be played on the same venue.

FOUR PLAYERS FROM LAHORE REGION SELECTED IN THE SQUAD

Four players Ahmed Bashir, Ali Zaryab Asif, Hussain Talat, and Muhammad Rameez Jr from the Lahore region have been selected for the Pakistan Shaheens squad. Lahore Region President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulated the selected players, acknowledging their consistent outstanding performances for the Lahore region. He expressed confidence that these players would continue their impressive form while representing Pakistan Shaheens.

WI TEST SQUAD:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.