Saturday, January 04, 2025
Past in Perspective

“Troy never fell! The Trojan War was merely a lousy Tinseltown rip-off of Homer’s epic tale.” –Robert Asprin

Past in Perspective
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Trojan War, a legendary conflict in Greek mythology, was sparked by the abduction of Helen, the wife of King Menelaus of Sparta, by Prince Paris of Troy. This event triggered a ten-year war between the Greeks, led by King Agamemnon, and the Trojans. The war’s most famous episode is the use of the Trojan Horse, a cunning ruse by the Greeks to infiltrate the heavily fortified city of Troy. Ultimately, Troy fell, and the war ended with the city’s destruction. The Trojan War’s tales and heroes, like Achilles and Hector, have been immortalised in epic poetry, including Homer’s “Iliad.”

