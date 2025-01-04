The Trojan War, a legendary conflict in Greek mythology, was sparked by the abduction of Helen, the wife of King Menelaus of Sparta, by Prince Paris of Troy. This event triggered a ten-year war between the Greeks, led by King Agamemnon, and the Trojans. The war’s most famous episode is the use of the Trojan Horse, a cunning ruse by the Greeks to infiltrate the heavily fortified city of Troy. Ultimately, Troy fell, and the war ended with the city’s destruction. The Trojan War’s tales and heroes, like Achilles and Hector, have been immortalised in epic poetry, including Homer’s “Iliad.”