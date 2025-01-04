PC-I of Janana Mill Ground to be prepared soon: PA body

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Sports, here on Friday, stated that the PC-I for Janana Mill Ground would be prepared very soon, and work would begin on constructing a squash court at the Kohat Sports Complex after the release of funds.

The standing committee meeting was chaired by Shafiullah Jan and attended by members including Ajab Gul, Muhammad Usman, Samiullah, Sajadullah, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Secretary Sports Matiullah Jan, and other concerned officials. During the meeting, it was informed that future steps for the construction of a sports ground in Lower Kohistan were being planned. The meeting also granted the Health Department a one-month period to identify a proper location for the establishment of a sports ground in Tehsil Battagram.

The meeting also requested a report on the construction of the sports complex in Jandola and details of the funds being released for the development schemes of the Sports Department.

The chairman of the committee stated that members and officials of the Communication and Works Department would visit Arbab Niaz Stadium on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing work.

He also directed officials to complete the formalities and bring the necessary records to the next meeting of the committee.