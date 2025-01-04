PMD predicts rain, snowfall, and dense fog in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain accompanied by snowfall in the hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby regions within the next 24 hours.

Dense to moderate fog is expected to persist during the morning and night in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh.

According to the PMD, a frontal weather system is currently affecting the upper regions of the country and will likely remain active until the morning of January 6.

Over the past 24 hours, rainfall and snowfall were reported in various areas, including upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Other regions experienced cold and partly cloudy conditions, while dense fog continued to cover most districts of Punjab and Upper Sindh.

Gupis recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Friday, plunging to -8 degrees Celsius.