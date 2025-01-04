Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest 8 accused over renting rules violations

APP
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested eight renting rules violators. According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani. He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations. Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations. 

Police arrested eight suspects namely Anayat, Aslam, Akseer, Aziz, Fayyaz, Essa Wali, Husnain and Shahzaib. 

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025