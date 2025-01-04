Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Poverty increased by 7pc in Pakistan last year: WB report

Poverty increased by 7pc in Pakistan last year: WB report
NEWS WIRE
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  A recent World Bank report has negated the government’s tall claims of a thriving economy of Pakistan. PML-N led government had consistently boasted in 2024 about the country’s economic progress, claiming that inflation is under control and commodity prices are decreasing. However, the World Bank’s findings tell a different story. The report has exposed the harsh reality of poverty in the country, which has increased by 7% in 2024.

World Bank in its findings “Poverty Projections for Pakistan” suggested that in 2024, the poverty rate stood at 25.3 percent, an increase of seven percentage points compared to 2023. This alarming rise in poverty has resulted in approximately 13 million more people falling into poverty, adding to the already struggling population. Moreover, the World Bank stated that “In addition to the projected increase in poverty, poor households face disproportionately higher welfare losses and get pushed deeper into poverty”. “In Pakistan 21.9 percent of the population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating floods in 2022, and a macro-fiscal crisis with record inflation have profoundly impacted economic activity and income-earning opportunities, leading the rise in poverty rate to 24.6 percent” the report added.

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025