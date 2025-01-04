President condemn attack on government convoy in Kurram

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly denounced the firing incident targeting a government convoy in the Bagan area of Kurram.

In his statement, President Zardari called for strict action against those attempting to derail peace efforts in the region. He labeled the perpetrators as enemies of the public, intent on spreading chaos, and urged citizens to stand united against such nefarious designs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the attack an attempt to sabotage the peace agreement in Kurram. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to prevent any disruption to law and order, ensuring such elements do not succeed in their objectives.