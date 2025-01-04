Progress made in utilising annual development funds: KP CM aide

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam, has stated that the province has made significant progress in utilizing its annual development funds.

According to Aslam, 55.72% of the funds allocated for the first six months of the fiscal year 2024-25 have been utilized. He revealed that a total of Rs190,000 million were allocated for the first six months, out of which Rs79,584 million have been released. He added that Rs44.352 billion have been utilized, which is 55.72% of the total funds allocated.

The advisor also provided a breakdown of the funds allocated and spent for different regions. He stated that for the ADP-settled districts, Rs120,000 million were allocated, out of which Rs60.948 million have been released, and Rs33.467 million have been utilized, which is 55% of the total funds.

Similarly, for the ADP-merged districts, Rs30,000 million was allocated, out of which Rs8.719 million have been released, and Rs5.115 million have been spent, which is 59% of the total funds. Aslam also announced that for the AIP, Rs40,000 million was allocated, out of which Rs9.916 million havr been released, and Rs5.769 million have been spent, which is 58% of the total funds.

The advisor attributed the significant progress in utilizing development funds to the provincial government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and services in various regions.