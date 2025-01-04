Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

South waziristan - A protest demonstration against the illegal detention of Dr Aafia Siddiqui in the US was held at the District Headquarters in Wana on Friday.

The protest took place in front of the Wana Press Club, where a large number of political and social leaders, including Jamaat-e-Islami General Secretary Abdul Wahab, senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Saif-ur-Rehman Tayyab, Ejaz Wazir, Mumtaz Khalil Ghazi, and Shah Hussain Wazir, President of the Dr. Aafia Siddiqui Team, South Waziristan chapter, participated. The infuriated protesters chanted slogans against the US and Pakistani governments and held placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding Dr Aafia’s immediate release.

Addressing the protest, Saif-ur-Rehman Tayyab highlighted the plight of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been enduring unimaginable hardships during her 21-year illegal imprisonment in the United States. He condemned this as a blatant violation of human rights and urged the government to ensure her release through diplomatic channels.

The protesters stressed the need to highlight Dr Aafia’s case at an international level to secure justice. They called for effective and serious diplomatic efforts to address this issue.

The protest was attended by political workers and social leaders who united in their call for immediate action by the government. Shah Hussain Wazir emphasized that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s prolonged imprisonment is a grave human rights violation and a matter of national pride and dignity.

He urged the government to fully leverage its diplomatic resources and also appealed to the international community to play its part in ensuring justice.

The protest reflected a collective demand for Dr Aafia’s release, underscoring the urgency of swift and effective measures to address this pressing humanitarian issue.