PSX stays bullish, gains 467 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 467.33 points, a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 117,586.98 points as compared to 117,119.66 points on the last trading day. A total of 935,783,268 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,037,862,969 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs39.620 billion against Rs46.570 billion on the last trading day. As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 167 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 43 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 73,230,816 shares at Rs1.70 per share, Cnergyico PK with 57,326,691 shares at Rs7.55 per share and Fauji Cement with 54,376,196 shares at Rs34.83 per share. Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs62.97 per share price, closing at Rs692.63, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs45.94 rise in its per share price to Rs665.00. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs227.69 per share, closing at Rs20,992.31, followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs45.46 decline to close at Rs581.54.