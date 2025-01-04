PTI has failed to present its demands: Siddiqui

Fazl urges govt, PTI not to avoid talks.

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson for the government’s dialogue committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands.

Talking to a private news channel, he disclosed that two key points were agreed upon with PTI during initial discussions. The first was the submission of the party’s demands, and the second was permission for the negotiating team to consult with PTI’s founder for further guidance, he added. “Despite holding consultations with their founder, the PTI team has failed to finalise or present its demands,” Siddiqui said.

Addressing rumours of an alleged offer made by the government to PTI, he categorically denied any such development. “No offer has been extended by the coalition dialogue committee or any government official,” he clarified. Siddiqui emphasissed that further consultations and negotiations would only proceed once PTI formally submits its demands, which is a necessary step to advance the dialogue process.

Also, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Friday stressed that dialogue between political parties is crucial aspect of the democratic process, as avoiding talks or refusing negotiations harms democracy. Maulana said that while speaking to Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government negotiation committee and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who visited him at his residence to inquire about his health. Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that mutual discussions and negotiations are the only way to address key national issues. He further emphasised the need for political harmony to ensure Pakistan’s stability and unity across all sectors.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui updated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the progress of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He also commended Rehman’s role in amicably resolving the issue of religious seminaries’ registration.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed appreciation for Maulana’s efforts in promoting understanding, particularly on sensitive matters such as the registration of religious seminaries. Senator Siddiqui acknowledged the positive role Maulana has played in fostering consensus and resolving issues through negotiation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to fostering unity and cooperation among political forces to ensure Pakistan’s stability and progress.

The government-PTI dialogue is ongoing. The seconds round last day ended on a positive note as the two sides agreed to continue the talks after consulting the top leadership over the progress so far.