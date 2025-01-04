Punjab’s Plastic

The Punjab Environment Protection Department has been making significant efforts to address the province’s escalating environmental challenges. Punjab faces a multifaceted crisis, including dangerously high levels of smog, chemical leakage from industries contaminating groundwater, salination of farmlands caused by overuse of groundwater pumps, and the pervasive issue of disposable plastic waste. This plastic pollution has far-reaching consequences, clogging waterways, sewers, and rivers, damaging wildlife and plant life, and breaking down into microplastics that inevitably enter human bodies through the food produced in Punjab.

Amidst this grim scenario, the department’s recent crackdown on illegal plastic use is a promising step forward, with 40 tons of plastic confiscated since June last year. However, this achievement, though commendable, barely scratches the surface. Punjab generates over 2 million tons of plastic annually, and unless the plastic monitoring regime is significantly scaled up, confiscating 40 tons per year will remain a symbolic gesture rather than a substantive solution.

While initiatives to repurpose confiscated plastic into materials like chairs and bricks are creative and beneficial, they only address the problem at the end of the cycle. The root of the issue lies in the unchecked production and use of single-use plastics. Long-term, stringent legislation is needed to control items such as plastic bottles, straws, and other packaging—most of which are produced by multinational corporations like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and companies under Unilever and Procter & Gamble. Effective strategies must include either limiting the use of these plastics or instituting a track-and-trace policy, holding these corporations accountable for the disposal of the waste they generate.

Without such measures, the problem will persist, and any current efforts will amount to little more than a superficial exercise. The real cost—borne by our environment, ecosystems, and health—will continue to escalate, reaching a point where it becomes unmanageable. Addressing Punjab’s plastic crisis requires a shift from short-term fixes to systemic, enforceable policies that tackle the issue at its source. Only then can the province hope to mitigate the devastating impact of plastic pollution.