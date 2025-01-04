Rain, snowfall continue in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR - Intermittent rain in the city and heavy snowfall in the upper areas of Dir persist. According to tunnel authorities, more than 10 inches of snow has accumulated at the Lowari Tunnel. Efforts to clear the snow from Lowari Road are underway using heavy machinery. The district administration has advised drivers traveling on Lowari Road to use snow chains on their vehicles for safety. The Meteorological Department has forecast that rain and snowfall in region will continue for next three days.

A frontal weather system is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till 06th January (morning). Rain (snow over mountains) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during night hours. Rain (snow over mountains) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during morning and night. Rain with (snowfall over mountains) occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country. Moderate to dense fog persisted in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh. Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani 32, Chitral, Kalam 30, Dir (Upper 26, Lower 01), Pattan 26, Drosh 25, Saidu Sharif, Kakul 02, Malam Jabba 01, Balochistan: Dalbandin 18, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 13, Astore 06, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City01).