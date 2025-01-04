RDA conducts operation against illegal constructions in Top City-1

Rawalpindi - Under the directions of Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, the task force has ramped up efforts to combat illegal constructions in the region.

As part of these efforts, the RDA Enforcement Squad recently carried out an operation near Top City-1 housing scheme in Mouza Bajnial, Rawalpindi. The operation specifically targeted illegal constructions that had been erected in a graveyard area within the boundaries of the Top City-1 housing scheme, RDA spokesperson stated.

The operation, executed in response to violations of the approved Layout Plan (LOP), resulted in demolition of an illegally constructed residential house and boundary wall of an educational institution. These structures had been built in clear violation of the approved development plan for the area, prompting RDA to take immediate action in accordance with building regulations.

The operation is part of RDA’s broader strategy to ensure adherence to urban planning laws, maintain the integrity of the city’s development, and curb unlawful construction activities that disrupt the planned development of Rawalpindi. RDA remains committed to ensuring that all construction within its jurisdiction is compliant with established plans and standards, said DG RDA Kinza Murtaza.

The DG further emphasized that such operations would continue to ensure that Rawalpindi’s urban development followed lawful and sustainable guidelines. RDA also urges citizens and developers to adhere strictly to all approved plans and regulations to avoid legal consequences.