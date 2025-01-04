Report reveals 30.8 percent increase in child labour in Sindh’s Qambar Shahdadkot

KARACHI - Sindh has witnessed a significant increase in child labour with Qambar Shahdadkot topping the chart as 30.8 percent children are being forced to work in the district. A recent report of the School Education Department exposed a significant increase in child labor in Sindh, highlighting varying rates of child labour across different districts in the province. According to the report, the lowest rate of child labor is recorded in Karachi at 2.38 percent, while the highest rate is found in Qambar Shahdadkot at 30.8 percent. Other districts with high rates of child labor include Tharparkar with 29 percent, Shikarpur 20.2percent, and Tando Muhammad Khan 20.3percent. The report also revealed that 4.5percent children are forced to work as child labour in Hyderabad, 8.6 percent in Sukkur, 7.6 percent in Larkana. Similarly, districts like the rate of child labour in Umerkot stood at 21 percent, 25.7 percent in Sanghar and 9 percent in Khairpur.

Earlier in January 2024, then Caretaker Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi revealed that the count of children in Pakistan who are not enrolled in school surged to 25 million Showing concerns about the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country, Jam Madad Ali Sindhi urged the parents to enroll their children in schools. The then education minister said the plight of schools in Islamabad has been improved. Without taking the name of the province, Sindhi said he visited the village of an education minister of a province and found girls studying by sitting on the floor.

Seminar held to observe National Working Women’s Day

The seminar to observe the National Working Women’s Day was organized by the office of Ombudsman, The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Sindh at Officer’s Club. Several heads of the prominent institutions participated and shared their point of views on the role and contribution of women in socio-economic, educational and cultural development of Pakistani society. The Ombudsman, Justice (R) Shahnawaz Tariq highlighted the role played by the women in every walk of life and stressed the need to provide them safeww, secure and congenial working environment. They lauded the efforts being made by the office of the Ombudsman, “The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace”, Sindh in eradicating such incidents of sexual harassment by organizing seminars and also publicizing the measures/actions to be taken by the government and private institutions under the provisions of the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace ACT-IV of 2010. The Ombudsman (PHWWP), Sindh, briefly explained the procedure to lodge complaints by the victim of harassment and said that women should be vocal if any act of harassment against them is committed.

