MUZAFFAR GARH. - District Emergency Officer Muzaffargarh Engineer Ali Hasnain issued a report about the accidents that occurred in the last year (2024). He said that during the year 2024, rescue control room Muzaffargarh received 351139 calls out of which 71223 were genuine emergency calls.

The average response time of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh throughout the year was 6.8 minutes. Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh responded to 71223 emergencies including 10094 road traffic accidents, 55119 medical emergencies, 335 fire emergencies, 887 crime, 20 drowning emergencies, 25 building collapses and 4743 other emergencies. Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 71248 people. As many as 31,611 people were given first aid on the spot and 38,764 people were shifted to the hospital while giving first aid while 857 people died on the spot.

He expressed his resolve regarding the new year 2025 and said that on the instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara Imtiaz) working on safety in this new year will create awareness among the public so that accidents do not occur. Remedy is possible. Expressing great concern over the increasing traffic accidents, he said that there has been a clear increase in road traffic accidents due to the fog, so we request our citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the fog and the vehicle in front while traveling. Stay at a safe distance from,Be sure to use fog lights and seat belts and obey traffic rules, he said that the majority of traffic accidents are motorcycle accidents, the main reasons for which are young children riding motorcycles, speeding, violating traffic rules. Do not use helmet while driving. He said that it is the responsibility of the traffic wardens to ensure the implementation of traffic rules so as to avoid such accidents in the future due to negligence and carelessness. He requested the public that Rescue 1122 is a life-saving organization that provides emergency facilities to people without discrimination and without delay. Immediate assistance can be provided to the needy people.