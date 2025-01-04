Resisting Binaries

The recent visit of Pakistan naval ships to the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran during an overseas deployment to the Arabian Gulf marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence ties with our western neighbour. In a world increasingly defined by polarisation, where conflict often looms large, Pakistan must continue to adopt a nuanced and multifaceted diplomatic approach that resists falling into the simplistic binary of “West versus anti-West.” As seen globally, many nations have rejected such dichotomies, even in the face of efforts by NATO and its allies to divide the world along these lines.

For instance, Mexico, despite being a key neighbour of the United States, maintains robust ties with China. Similarly, India, a major U.S. ally in the Indian Ocean, continues its historic military relationship with Russia, even under pressure from the United States to scale back these ties following the outbreak of the Ukraine war. Pakistan, too, must adopt a balanced approach. Our strategic location necessitates a diplomatic framework that simultaneously engages with Iran, Afghanistan, China, India, and the West, while maintaining historical relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

In this context, military cooperation with Iran is both logical and necessary. Pakistan and Iran share a vital coastline that demands mutual protection, and both countries are at comparable stages of technological development, offering opportunities for collaboration. Reports suggest that Iran is exploring options to modernise its ageing fleet of fighter jets, and this presents an area where the Pakistan-China jointly developed JF-17 Thunder could serve as an attractive solution.

Furthermore, enhanced border cooperation could significantly curb the billions lost to cross-border smuggling. Establishing an official bilateral framework for resource exchange—potentially including fossil fuel transfers through pipelines—would not only benefit both nations economically but also strengthen their relationship, mitigating future disputes.

Relations with Iran, however, are complicated by the broader geopolitical environment. The United States and Israel have increasingly positioned Iran as a target for isolation and destabilisation. In this challenging context, Pakistan must continue to engage diplomatically with Iran, seeking to expand military and economic ties. Succumbing to the West’s binary narrative of “with us or against us” would only undermine the possibility of fostering genuine partnerships. By pursuing an independent and balanced foreign policy, Pakistan can navigate these complexities and contribute to regional stability while protecting its own national interests.