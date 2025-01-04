Rickelton and Bavuma’s heroics put South Africa in command against Pakistan

CAPE TOWN - Ryan Rickelton’s majestic unbeaten 176 and Temba Bavuma’s solid century steered South Africa to a dominant 316/4 at stumps on the opening day of the second and final Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.

The highlight of the day was the 235-run fourth-wicket partnership between Rickelton and Bavuma, which anchored South Africa after an early wobble. Rickelton displayed masterful control, smashing 21 boundaries and a six in his 232-ball knock. Bavuma complemented him with a resilient 106 off 179 deliveries, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

The partnership ended in the 77th over when Salman Ali Agha had Bavuma caught behind. Following his dismissal, Rickelton and David Bedingham added nine more runs before stumps, with Bedingham unbeaten on four.

Earlier, South Africa’s innings began steadily as Rickelton and Aiden Markram added 61 runs for the opening wicket. Markram, however, fell for a cautious 17, caught behind off Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan fought back briefly, dismissing Wiaan Mulder (5) and Tristan Stubbs (0) cheaply, reducing the hosts to 72/3. Salman Ali Agha shone with the ball, claiming two wickets, while Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad chipped in with one each.

However, Rickelton and Bavuma frustrated Pakistan’s bowlers throughout the second session, adding 112 runs without loss. Rickelton reached his century before tea, standing unbeaten on 106 at the interval, while Bavuma was on 51.

South Africa, already 1-0 up in the two-match series following a narrow two-wicket victory in Centurion, will look to capitalize on their strong start and pile on the pressure on Pakistan.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 316-4 (Rickelton 176*, Bavuma 106) vs PAKISTAN.