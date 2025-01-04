RWMC launch cleanliness awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI - Under the CM’s ‘Suthra Punjab’ Programme Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday organized a cleanliness awareness campaign. During the campaign the teams visited Allah Wali and the Younis Shaheed mosques in Dhok Kashmirian and recognized the citizens regarding the program. According to details, the teams distributed pamphlets in the mosques, which included the importance of cleanliness and details of the program to spread awareness among the public regarding cleanliness.

In addition, the public was informed about the registration of complaints about cleanliness issues through helpline 1139, mobile app ‘Clean Rawalpindi’ and social media pages.

The citizens were urged to register any cleanliness-related issue or complaint to get it resolved resolved timely.

CEO RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar emphasized the importance of this campaign and said, “Under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the campaign is not only creating awareness regarding cleanliness but is also providing information to the public about their rights and facilities.”

This is an important example of public partnership which is necessary to involve the community in the cleanliness process, he said.