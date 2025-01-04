Saim ruled out of second SA Test after ankle injury

CAPE TOWN - Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Saim Ayub, has been officially ruled out of the second and final Test against South Africa following an ankle injury sustained during the opening day’s first session, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday. The 22-year-old twisted his ankle in the seventh over of South Africa’s first innings while fielding. The incident occurred when Ryan Rickelton played a fuller-length delivery by Mohammad Abbas through the slip cordon toward the third-wicket region. As Aamir Jamal intercepted the ball near the boundary, Saim sprinted to serve as the relay fielder but lost his balance, stumbled, and fell awkwardly. He was immediately treated on the field but appeared to be in significant discomfort and was carried off soon after. According to the PCB, Saim underwent X-rays and MRI scans later in the day. “The scans have been sent to specialists in London for further evaluation and guidance on treatment and recovery time,” read the board’s official statement. This development comes as a blow to Pakistan’s Test squad, with Saim’s absence likely to impact their plans for the remainder of the match. Further updates on his condition are expected following feedback from the specialists.