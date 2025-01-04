Security arrangements for Kurram’s convoy finalised: Dr Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has said that all travel and security arrangements for the convoy on Kurram Road have been finalized.

As per the Apex Committee’s decisions, the area will be cleared of weapons and bunkers according to the agreed terms to ensure peace and stability in the region. Furthermore, both parties involved are required to submit a comprehensive and coordinated plan for the surrendering of arms within 15 days.

Barrister Saif emphasized that the public display and use of weapons will be strictly prohibited and no one will be allowed to collect funds or donations for purchasing arms. Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, the construction of any new bunkers will be strictly banned.

All existing bunkers in the area must be dismantled within one month. After their demolition, any party initiating aggression or unlawful activities will be deemed a terrorist group and will face strict legal consequences. He further reassured the public that these measures are aimed at restoring long-term peace and building trust among the communities in the affected region.