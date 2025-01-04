Senator Irfan urges PTI to submit written demands for progress in dialogue

Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to present its demands in writing to facilitate any positive developments in the stalled dialogue process.

In a statement, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader highlighted that negotiations had made no progress over the past 12 days. However, he dismissed claims that no behind-the-scenes talks were taking place.

Siddiqui also clarified that no politician, regardless of affiliation, is immune from cases under military laws. He added that while PTI raised concerns about 45 missing persons, the party neither provided a list nor identified the individuals in question.

Furthermore, he denied allegations that any offer had been made by the government or other institutions to transfer a PTI leader to Banigala.