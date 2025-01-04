Services of Aligarh Muslim University

“Taught Man What He Knew Not” is a verse from the Holy Quran and the motto of Aligarh Muslim University. Upgraded from Mohammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1920, the university provided educated Muslim youth to all parts of the subcontinent at a time when modern education was desperately needed by the Muslims of India.

Historically, Hindu College Calcutta, established in 1817 by Raja Ram Mohan Roy, was the first college in India and was exclusively for Hindus. Almost sixty years later, Muslims established their first college, thanks to the tireless efforts of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, in Aligarh. By then, Hindus had made significant strides on the social ladder of progress and modernity, leaving Indian Muslims synonymous with backwardness and orthodoxy. Historian W.W. Hunter reported in 1871 that in Calcutta, the seat of government, no Muslim held a position above the rank of Naib Qasid.

This situation might have persisted had it not been for Sir Syed’s clarion call. He rejected the notion of an Anglo-Hindu alliance against Muslims and sought to challenge the system through education and enlightenment. After the establishment of MAO College in Aligarh, a series of Muslim and Islamiya schools and colleges emerged across the subcontinent, sparking a renaissance for Indian Muslims.

The contributions of Aligarh Muslim University in political, social, and academic fields across the subcontinent are immense. Its alumni include luminaries such as Khwaja Nazimuddin, Ayub Khan, Dr Zakir Hussain, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Hasrat Mohani, Nawabzada Liaqat Ali Khan, Malik Ghulam Mohammad, Sheikh Abdullah, Zafar Ali Khan, Saadat Hassan Manto, Roedad Khan, and Mukhtar Masud, among many others who have excelled in various fields, including business, judiciary, sports, and entertainment.

The future of Pakistan is being shaped in its universities. There is a pressing need for highly capable professors and students specialising in their respective fields, as well as a politically educated, vibrant, and trained generation to lead the nation forward. What society urgently requires today is a noble dose of tolerance, wisdom, and fortitude.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.