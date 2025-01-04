Saturday, January 04, 2025
Sialkot Chamber delegation visits TEVTA to foster collaboration between SCCI, MIDC

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
SIALKOT  -  A delegation from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by President Ikram-ul-Haq, visited the TEVTA Metal Industries Development Centre (MIDC).

The visit aimed to foster closer collaboration between the SCCI and MIDC in enhancing the skills of the local workforce and promoting the growth of the metalworking industry in Sialkot.

During the visit, the SCCI office-bearers participated in a tree-planting ceremony, symbolising their commitment to environmental sustainability and a greener future for the region.

In collaboration with the Punjab government and the Asian Development Bank, a 3-day training programme was organised for farmers to use modern technology in agriculture and livestock business, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, more than 100 farmers belonging to the villages of Kala Ghumnan, Chitti Sheikhan and Kapoorwali were trained.

Under the supervision of district administration Sialkot and Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP), experts from department of agriculture extension Sialkot provided training on “Wheat Technology and Farms Management”, kitchen gardening, oil seed and fertiliser, tunnel technology, vegetable production technology and benefits of fertiliser while experts from livestock department provided training on Livestock Farm management, rural poultry farming, vaccination and treatment, livestock initiative and animal disease diagnosis and treatment.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr Qurban, Maimuna Aziz, Rana Bilal, Dr Muhammad Bilal, Dr Muhammad Tanveer, Dr Muhammad Owais Akram, Dr Aafia Arshad, Dr Shafaqat and Dr Rizwan Bashir conducted the training programme as trainers.

City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan, Social Safeguard Officer PICIIP Muhammad Waseem Haider, Nawabzada Shahid Yaseen, Hafiz Muhammad Waseem, Bao Siddiqui, Muhammad Aamir Shahzad, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Iftikhar Gul, Mirza Saboor and Hafiz Ahmed Resident Engineer Hafiz Ahmed were also present.

Our Staff Reporter

