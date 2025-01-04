Sindh govt releases Rs20 million in humanitarian aid for Parachinar

KARACHI - The Sindh government has released Rs20 million in humanitarian aid for the people affected by recent violence in Parachinar in Kurram district. An official said that the provincial government had selected the Sindh branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for the task, which would carry out the relief operation in Kurram and distribute medicines, food and essential items among the affected people. “PRCS is already actively participating in the relief operation, distributing food and essential items to internally displaced persons. Under the Sindh government assistance, the operation will further be expedited,” said the official. A large number of people have been displaced from Parachinar and nearby villages during the ongoing conflict.