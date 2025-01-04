Six human traffickers involved in Libya boat tragedy arrested: FIA

Saturday, January 04, 2025
January 04, 2025
LAHORE  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six individuals, including a notorious human trafficker implicated in the tragic Libya boat tragedy, during a series of raids in Gujranwala and Gujrat.  According to a spokesperson,the operation was led by FIA Gujranwala Zone under supervision of FIA Director General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir.

Among those arrested,one of the criminal was Khurram Shehzad, alias Khurram Sanyara, a key figure in international human trafficking operations,was accused of facilitating illegal migration routes to Europe via Libya,while the others included--Raja Qudoos, Abdul Naqash, Muhammad Irfan, Dawood and Usman Shabbir. According to the investigation, Shehzad , one of the FIA’s most-wanted human traffickers,had extorted 1 million rupees from the parents of a minor,promising to send the child to Europe via boat. However, the child tragically lost his life in the boat accident.

Abdul Naqash,another suspect, was reportedly lured citizens with promises of overseas jobs abroad, defrauding them of large sums of money. During the raid, several passports were also recovered from his possession.

Muhammad Irfan had scammed citizens of up to 2.2 million rupees by offering fake jobs in Dubai. Dawood was involved in tricking people with promises of employment in Albania, collecting around 290,000 rupees in the process.

The accused had collected large amounts of money from victims and subsequently went into hiding. However, they were failed to deliver their promises. FIA officials confirmed that investigations were ongoing, and the authorities were intensifying efforts to arrest  the trafficking network.

Abdul Qadir Qamar, Director of the Gujranwala Zone, emphasized that all available resources would be utilized to bring the culprits to justice. He assured that FIA would continue to take action based on intelligence to dismantle human trafficking networks. “We will not allow anyone to play with the lives of innocent people. Our crackdown on human traffickers will continue with full force,” Qamar concluded.

