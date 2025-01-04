Joseph Nye, a political scientist, coined the term “soft power” in 1991 in his book Bound to Lead: The Changing Nature of American Power, which categorises power into hard power and soft power. Soft power is the ability to persuade others through attraction rather than coercion. While military might and economic resources are sources of hard power, culture, political values, the entertainment industry, sports, religion, and foreign policy are sources of soft power. Soft power is the power of attraction, appeal, and example.

Though the term was introduced in 1991, it has existed for much longer. Soft power was in action when the Berlin Wall was broken by the people of Berlin, attracted by Western culture. That is the power of Western culture—making others do what you want without using force. This was precisely what the USA sought at that time. Today, every state strives to maximise its power, whether hard or soft. Soft power is inexpensive because it derives from culture; if a culture is attractive, it can become a tool for gaining influence in an anarchic world.

As realists argue, states seek to maximise their power, and today they employ a combination of hard and soft power known as “smart power.” A prominent example is India. Bollywood movies promote India’s culture, cuisine, religion, tourism, and values. The theme of the G20 summit, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” exemplifies India’s use of its religious and cultural appeal. Simultaneously, India is building nuclear weapons and military equipment, demonstrating its hard power. Thus, India is strategically maximising its power in the international arena.

SAKSHI MAKHIJA,

Sukkur.