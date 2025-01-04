South Africa dominate as Rickelton's double Ton and Verreynne's century shine against Pakistan

After a challenging Day 1 for Pakistan, Day 2 of the Test match began on a positive note with Mohammad Abbas dismissing David Bedingham early, caught behind off a sharp delivery that gave Mohammad Rizwan his fifth catch of the game.
However, South Africa quickly regained control. Ryan Rickelton converted his overnight heroics into a maiden double century, while Kyle Verreynne launched a commanding innings. Verreynne brought up his fifty with a streaky edge past the keeper in the 102nd over but soon shifted gears, smashing consecutive sixes and a boundary before lunch.
The Proteas resumed after the break with Rickelton and Verreynne maintaining their dominance. Verreynne reached his fourth Test century in the 120th over, solidifying South Africa's advantage.
A breakthrough for Pakistan came shortly after, with Agha Salman dismissing Verreynne, caught by Aamer Jamal. Despite the wicket, South Africa remained firmly in control of the match.