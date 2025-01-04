Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

South Africa dominate as Rickelton's double Ton and Verreynne's century shine against Pakistan

South Africa dominate as Rickelton's double Ton and Verreynne's century shine against Pakistan
M Zawar
6:35 PM | January 04, 2025
Sports

After a challenging Day 1 for Pakistan, Day 2 of the Test match began on a positive note with Mohammad Abbas dismissing David Bedingham early, caught behind off a sharp delivery that gave Mohammad Rizwan his fifth catch of the game.

However, South Africa quickly regained control. Ryan Rickelton converted his overnight heroics into a maiden double century, while Kyle Verreynne launched a commanding innings. Verreynne brought up his fifty with a streaky edge past the keeper in the 102nd over but soon shifted gears, smashing consecutive sixes and a boundary before lunch.

The Proteas resumed after the break with Rickelton and Verreynne maintaining their dominance. Verreynne reached his fourth Test century in the 120th over, solidifying South Africa's advantage.

India, Australia trade blows on chaotic day 2 as bowlers dominate in Sydney

A breakthrough for Pakistan came shortly after, with Agha Salman dismissing Verreynne, caught by Aamer Jamal. Despite the wicket, South Africa remained firmly in control of the match.

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025